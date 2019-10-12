Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Rawlins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Rawlins

Notice Condolences

Ian Rawlins Notice
Rawlins
(Of Askrigg)
Ian Ormsby passed away peacefully
at home after a short illness on
2nd October 2019, aged 88 years old.
Husband of the late Rita and partner of Cynthia, beloved father of Keith and John, father-in-law to Liz and Fiona and Granddad to Chris, Steven, Thomas and Alexander.
Funeral service to take place at
Skipton Crematorium on
Monday 21st October at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
however donations if so desired,
in memory of Ian will be in support of Prostate Cancer UK.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.