Rawlins
(Of Askrigg)
Ian Ormsby passed away peacefully
at home after a short illness on
2nd October 2019, aged 88 years old.
Husband of the late Rita and partner of Cynthia, beloved father of Keith and John, father-in-law to Liz and Fiona and Granddad to Chris, Steven, Thomas and Alexander.
Funeral service to take place at
Skipton Crematorium on
Monday 21st October at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
however donations if so desired,
in memory of Ian will be in support of Prostate Cancer UK.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 12, 2019