GRICE
Ian David
Former pupil The Kings School, Pontefract and student Askham Bryan
Agricultural College (1962 - 65).
Late head UK training and regional
Sales Manager, Elanco USA, formerly of Bolton Percy and son of the late John and Evelyn Grice of Ferrybridge, died 13 July
after a long illness stoically borne.
Will be sadly missed by partner Carol, brothers Garner and Mel,
sister Ann and many friends.
Committal at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet at 12.00 on 01 August, followed by service at St. James the Great Church, Aslackby at 13.00 after which refreshments will be available. Donations to the and may be sent to
T R Carlton Undertakers at Bourne.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 20, 2019