Home

POWERED BY

Services
Denison's Funeral Service
1-3 Towngate
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS20 9JB
01943 872619
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
14:30
Derby Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Child
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Child

Notice Condolences

Ian Child Notice
CHILD
Ian Richard
It is with great sadness that the family of
Ian announce his passing on
February 27th 2019,
at the age of 51.
Ian will be lovingly remembered by his
wife Joanne, and his children Courtney, Georgia and Cameron-Grace.
Dearly loved son of Pauline and Malcolm and much loved brother of Mark.
A former chief engineer of Rolls-Royce.
Ian will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.

There will be a private cremation followed by a celebration of Ian's life at
Derby Cathedral on
Wednesday March 27th at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, however, those who desire can make memorial donations to the Ian Child Foundation c/o
Denisons Funeral Services, Guiseley,
01943 872 619
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.