CHILD
Ian Richard
It is with great sadness that the family of
Ian announce his passing on
February 27th 2019,
at the age of 51.
Ian will be lovingly remembered by his
wife Joanne, and his children Courtney, Georgia and Cameron-Grace.
Dearly loved son of Pauline and Malcolm and much loved brother of Mark.
A former chief engineer of Rolls-Royce.
Ian will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
There will be a private cremation followed by a celebration of Ian's life at
Derby Cathedral on
Wednesday March 27th at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, however, those who desire can make memorial donations to the Ian Child Foundation c/o
Denisons Funeral Services, Guiseley,
01943 872 619
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 16, 2019
