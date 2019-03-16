|
|
|
BUTLER
Iain Hamish
Died peacefully in hospital on
4th March 2019. Beloved husband of Carol, dad of Helen and Duncan,
step-dad of Libby and Jonathan, grandad, grandpa, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral shall take place on
Tuesday 26th March at St John's Church, Adel at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
A box will be available on the day.
Any enquiries to J E Spence Funeral Service
Tel: (0113) 268 2842
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 16, 2019
