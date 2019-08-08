|
|
|
JACKSON Howard Zoe and all the family wish to sincerely thank all relations, friends and colleagues for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards and messages of condolences and attendance at the funeral.
Generous donations received in memory of Howard will be donated equally between
St Mary's Church, Masham, Mind, Yorkshire Cancer Research and The Farm Safety Foundation
'Mind your head' project.
Special thanks to
Rev. David Cleeves for conducting the service and Mr K Parlour,
Bedale & District Funeral Directors
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 8, 2019