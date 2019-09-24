Home

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
The Church of the Epiphany
Tockwith
WOODS
Major-General
Henry Gabriel
On Thursday 19th September,
devoted husband of Imogen, very loving father of Sarah and Arabella and
dear granpa of Myles and Jaimie.
Funeral and service of thanksgiving on Friday 4th October at 2pm at
The Church of the Epiphany, Tockwith.
No flowers, but donations if desired to
The Royal Dragoon Guards
Association Benevolent Fund.
All those who wish to attend are asked to inform H C Townsend & Son
Tel: 01423 359190.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 24, 2019
