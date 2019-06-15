|
|
|
ROBINSON
Helen
(Recorder Helen Proops)
Died suddenly at home on her
57th Birthday, June 8th 2019.
Adored and beloved wife of
Reverend Tim Robinson.
Funeral Service at
All Saints' Church, Helmsley on
Monday 24th June at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired may be given
for and
Amnesty International, a plate will
be provided at the service.
Please wear a splash of colour.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
Tel 01439 772340.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 15, 2019
