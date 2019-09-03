Home

Helen McKiddie

Notice Condolences

Helen McKiddie Notice
McKIDDIE
Helen Annie
known as Lena
(née Cruickshank)

Peacefully at home in Sutton on the Forest aged 105.

Beloved Wife of the late John, greatly loved Mother of Dennis and Madeleine and a very dear Grandmother and Great Grandmother.

Service at York Crematorium on
Thursday 5th September 2019 at 11.40am.
No flowers please, donations made payable to Friends of St. Monica's Hospital to be sent to Chapman Medd Funeral Services,
Market Place, Easingwold.
Tel. 01347 821370.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 3, 2019
