KITCHING
Hazel Margaret
(née Middleton)
September 12th 2019,
peacefully at home, aged 68 years,
Hazel Margaret Kitching (née Middleton)
of Grewelthorpe near Ripon,
dearly loved wife of Brian, adored mum
of Gemma, Jonathan and Jayne,
a treasured mother-in-law and grandma.
Cremation Private.
Service of Thanksgiving will take place
at St. James' Church, Grewelthorpe on Wednesday October 2nd at 2.00pm.
If desired donations in memory of Hazel
for St. James' Church and
Grewelthorpe School.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 21, 2019