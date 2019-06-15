|
|
|
Whiteley
Harry Norman
Aged 81 years
Peacefully passed away at the
Bradford Royal Infirmary on the
7th June 2019 surrounded
by his loving family.
Much loved husband to Sybil,
devoted dad to Mark, Helen
and Amanda, much adored
Grandfather to Max and Isabel
and brother to Jack.
A celebration of Harry's life will
take place at Nab Wood Crematorium
on Tuesday 25th June at 11.30 am.
No black please.
Family flowers only please but donations
in lieu will be shared between the Guide Dogs for the Blind and the Children's Medical Research Charity, Sparks.
All enquiries to Carmelina's
Funeral Care, 01274 598886
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 15, 2019
