Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00
St James' Parish Church
Wetherby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Swales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Swales

Notice Condolences

Harry Swales Notice
Swales
Hemsley
(Harry)
MBE
Aged 92

After a short stay at Harrogate Hospital, Harry passed away peacefully
on 22 August 2019.
Beloved husband of Marcella
and the late Audrey,
cherished father of Christopher
and the late David.
Sadly missed by stepdaughter Clara, daughter in law Sue, grandchildren Matt and Emma and their spouses, Cassie and Chris, great grandchildren Jenson and Madilyn. Much loved by Moya, his family in Ireland and friends from throughout the world.

Private cremation followed by a service to celebrate his life, on Friday 6th September at St James' Parish Church, Wetherby
at 12 noon.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired can be made to Yorkshire Ambulance Service and
St. Gemma's Hospice.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.