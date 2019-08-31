|
|
|
Swales
Hemsley
(Harry)
MBE
Aged 92
After a short stay at Harrogate Hospital, Harry passed away peacefully
on 22 August 2019.
Beloved husband of Marcella
and the late Audrey,
cherished father of Christopher
and the late David.
Sadly missed by stepdaughter Clara, daughter in law Sue, grandchildren Matt and Emma and their spouses, Cassie and Chris, great grandchildren Jenson and Madilyn. Much loved by Moya, his family in Ireland and friends from throughout the world.
Private cremation followed by a service to celebrate his life, on Friday 6th September at St James' Parish Church, Wetherby
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired can be made to Yorkshire Ambulance Service and
St. Gemma's Hospice.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 31, 2019