|
|
|
MALLINSON
Harry
On July 5th 2019, suddenly at
Barnsley District General Hospital of
Denby Dale and Burncote Farm Gunthwaite.
Harry Mallinson, aged 81 years,
a dear Brother, Uncle and Great Uncle.
Will friends please meet for service at Wakefield Crematorium at 1.40pm
on Monday 29th July.
No flowers by request.
Will friends please accept
this as the only intimation.
All enquiries to Morley Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe. Tel: 01484 862095
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 27, 2019