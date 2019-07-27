Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
13:30
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Mallinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Mallinson

Notice Condolences

Harry Mallinson Notice
MALLINSON
Harry
On July 5th 2019, suddenly at
Barnsley District General Hospital of
Denby Dale and Burncote Farm Gunthwaite.
Harry Mallinson, aged 81 years,
a dear Brother, Uncle and Great Uncle.
Will friends please meet for service at Wakefield Crematorium at 1.40pm
on Monday 29th July.
No flowers by request.
Will friends please accept
this as the only intimation.
All enquiries to Morley Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe. Tel: 01484 862095
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.