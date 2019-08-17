|
|
|
WADE
Harold
Joan and the family would like to thank
all their relatives, friends and neighbours
for their support and the lovely cards and letters received during their recent sad loss, the kind words expressed about Harold
were very heart warming.
Thank you to everyone who made the time to attend the service and gave so generously to The Guide Dogs for the Blind, to Reverend Martin Harrison for a comforting service and Chapman Medd Funeral Directors for their care and attention.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 17, 2019