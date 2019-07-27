|
|
|
WADE
Harold
(Wademade)
On July 21st suddenly at home aged 91.
Beloved husband of Joan, much loved Dad of Tim, Helen, Rachel and Julian and a loving Grandpa and Great Grandpa.
A Celebration of his life will take place on Wednesday August 7th at St. Mary's Church, Alne YO61 1RX at 11.30am followed by interment. Please wear a touch of colour. Family flowers only please, donations received in memory of Harold will be for Guide Dogs for the blind.
Enquiries please to Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold. Tel. 01347 821370
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 27, 2019