G M Sharp
27a New Street
Pocklington, South Yorkshire YO42 2QA
01759 302205
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
14:00
St Edith's Church
CARR
Harold William
Of Bugthorpe.
Passed away on Friday 8th February,
aged 81 years.
A much loved and adored Dad and Grandad, forever in our thoughts.
Funeral service at St Edith's Church,
Bishop Wilton on Wednesday 20th February at 2pm followed by a celebration
of his life at The Fleece, Bishop Wilton.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu to Cancer Research.
Enquiries to G M Sharp Independent Funeral Directors, tel 01759 302205.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 14, 2019
