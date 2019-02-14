|
|
|
CARR
Harold William
Of Bugthorpe.
Passed away on Friday 8th February,
aged 81 years.
A much loved and adored Dad and Grandad, forever in our thoughts.
Funeral service at St Edith's Church,
Bishop Wilton on Wednesday 20th February at 2pm followed by a celebration
of his life at The Fleece, Bishop Wilton.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu to Cancer Research.
Enquiries to G M Sharp Independent Funeral Directors, tel 01759 302205.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 14, 2019
