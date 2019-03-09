Home

G M Sharp
27a New Street
Pocklington, South Yorkshire YO42 2QA
01759 302205
ALLISON
Harold
(Mick)
In York Hospital on 26th February.
Much loved husband of the late Hazel,
Father of David and Martin,
father-in-law of Chris,
grandfather of Chloe and Hattie.

The funeral will be held at
All Saints Church, Pocklington
on Monday 18 March at 2pm followed by cremation at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon. Family flowers only,
donations may be made
to Cancer Research UK.

Enquiries to
G M Sharp Independent Family Funeral Services,
Tel 01759 302205
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 9, 2019
