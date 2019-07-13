|
|
|
Buck
Grete
On July 5th in hospital, aged 76 years,
of Church Close, Redmire and formerly
of Rawdon and Wyke, Leeds.
Beloved mother of Michael and Anna
and a much loved mormor to Matthew, Christopher, Georgia, Mary and George.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Redmire on Friday 19th July at 12.30pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired will go to
church funds (plate in Church).
Will friends meet at the Church.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 13, 2019