Interment
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:30
St Leonard's Church
Burton Leonard
Grace Heath

Grace Heath Notice
HEATH
Grace Mary
February 23rd 2019,
peacefully in hospital,
aged 90 years,
Grace Mary Heath,
of Burton Leonard, Harrogate,
beloved wife of the late Albert,
much loved sister, sister-in-law,
aunt and great aunt.
Service and interment at St Leonard's Church, Burton Leonard on
Saturday March 9th at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in
memory for the church and
Burton Leonard Bowling Club.
Plate provide at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 2, 2019
