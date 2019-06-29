|
WRAY
Gordon
Valerie and family wish to extend their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind messages, cards and letters of condolence received at the time of their recent sad loss and for the generous donations given to
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Thanks are extended to the Rev John Parkin for his comforting service and to
Richard Pickles for his kindness and support with the funeral arrangements, we would also like to thank Mike and Viv Bailey for their wonderful memories, to all the nursing staff from Yeadon and Ward 15
at St. James's Hospital and to all who attended Gordon's funeral service.
You were a source of comfort which will
also be remembered with gratitude.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 29, 2019