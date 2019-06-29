Resources More Obituaries for Gordon Wray Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gordon Wray

Notice WRAY

Gordon

Valerie and family wish to extend their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind messages, cards and letters of condolence received at the time of their recent sad loss and for the generous donations given to

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.



Thanks are extended to the Rev John Parkin for his comforting service and to

Richard Pickles for his kindness and support with the funeral arrangements, we would also like to thank Mike and Viv Bailey for their wonderful memories, to all the nursing staff from Yeadon and Ward 15

at St. James's Hospital and to all who attended Gordon's funeral service.

You were a source of comfort which will

also be remembered with gratitude. Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 29, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices