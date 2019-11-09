Home

BUSSEY
Gordon
Passed away peacefully
on 1st November,
aged 82 years, of South Duffield.
Beloved husband of Margaret,
dearly loved step father of
Ralph, Denise, Ann and Carl,
also a much loved father in law,
grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place
on Thursday November 21st,
2.20pm at York Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations
in lieu, if so desired, to St Leonard's
Hospice on the plate provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 9, 2019
