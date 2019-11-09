Home

Gordon Addison

Gordon Addison Notice
ADDISON
Gordon
On 25th October, aged 79 years,
at Meadowbeck Care Home,
peacefully with his family.

Much loved husband, father,
grandad and brother.

Funeral service to take place on
Friday 15th November at
All Saints Church, Bolton Percy
at 11am, followed by private interment
at St Pauls Church, Colton.

Family flowers only please, donations may
be given to The ,
a plate will be provided at Church.

All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01904 624320.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 9, 2019
