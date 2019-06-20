Resources More Obituaries for Godfrey Booth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Godfrey Booth

Notice BOOTH Godfrey Michael Angela and family would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters and flowers following their very sad loss of Michael.

A special thank you to

Hubert Swainson for their kindness and efficient funeral arrangements, to the

Rev. Bill Snelson for his support and comforting service.

Also a special thank you to

Dr Dixon, Stockwell Surgery, the doctors, nurses and staff of Granby Ward, Harrogate District Hospital, the District Nurses and the carers from the Christian Home Care Service for all their kindness and care in looking after him through his illness.

To every one who attended the service for their generous donations in his memory to

Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 20, 2019