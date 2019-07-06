|
|
|
APPLEYARD
Glen
Of Tadcaster, formerly of Rawdon,
passed away peacefully in
St Leonard's Hospice on
30th June 2019, aged 66 years.
Dearly loved husband of Di,
loving dad of Matt and Ben,
treasured grandad of Josh, Harvey,
Alfie and Samuel and dearest brother
of Mick, Maureen and Bennie.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Tadcaster on
Thursday 18th July at 11.00am
followed by interment in
Tadcaster Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for St Leonard's Hospice,
a plate will be available at the service.
All enquires please to
F E Jackson, Funeral Directors, Tadcaster,
01937 832163.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 6, 2019