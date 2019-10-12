Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tony Barker and Sons
84 High Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS23 6EA
01937 842 574
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Wilkinson

Notice Condolences

Gerald Wilkinson Notice
WILKINSON
Gerald
Of Wetherby, passed away peacefully in Harrogate Hospital after a short illness
on 4th October 2019, aged 85 years.

Dearly loved husband
of Ann and the late Rita,
beloved father of Linda and Jonathan
and dearly loved grandfather of Isabella, Poppy, Olivia, James and Luna and great-grandfather of Arthur.

Following a private cremation, a memorial service will take place at a later date.

All enquires please to
J. Wilson & Sons, Funeral Directors,
Boston Spa, 01937 842574
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.