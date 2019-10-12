|
|
|
WILKINSON
Gerald
Of Wetherby, passed away peacefully in Harrogate Hospital after a short illness
on 4th October 2019, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband
of Ann and the late Rita,
beloved father of Linda and Jonathan
and dearly loved grandfather of Isabella, Poppy, Olivia, James and Luna and great-grandfather of Arthur.
Following a private cremation, a memorial service will take place at a later date.
All enquires please to
J. Wilson & Sons, Funeral Directors,
Boston Spa, 01937 842574
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 12, 2019