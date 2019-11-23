|
|
|
TINKLER
George
November 16th peacefully in hospital
of High Birstwith
aged 81 years,
George,
dearly loved brother of Marie
and the late Margaret, greatly missed
uncle and great uncle.
Funeral Service at
Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate 1.00pm Thursday 28th November.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of George will be received at the service for Harrogate District Hospital or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes,
Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 23, 2019