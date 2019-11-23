Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee & Holmes
12 Panorama Close
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 5NY
01423 712062
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
13:00
Stonefall Crematorium
Harrogate
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Tinkler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Tinkler

Notice Condolences

George Tinkler Notice
TINKLER
George
November 16th peacefully in hospital
of High Birstwith
aged 81 years,
George,
dearly loved brother of Marie
and the late Margaret, greatly missed
uncle and great uncle.

Funeral Service at
Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate 1.00pm Thursday 28th November.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of George will be received at the service for Harrogate District Hospital or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes,
Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -