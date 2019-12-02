Home

STANILAND
George Edwin
Peacefully in York Hospital on
Wednesday November 20th with his loving family beside him, aged 84 years.
A much loved and devoted husband,
dad, grandad, great grandad,
father in law and a good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
York Crematorium on
Monday December 9th at 11:40am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be given to The Alzheimer's Society (York) and Age UK (York).
A plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to J G Fielder & Son
Funeral Directors, York,
Tel. 01904 654460
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 2, 2019
