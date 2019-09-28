Home

George Rowe

Notice Condolences

George Rowe Notice
ROWE
George "Colin"
Peacefully at home on the
19th September 2019,
aged 94 years.
Beloved husband to Jill
and father of James and the late Mark.

A Celebration and Thanksgiving
for Colin's life is to be held at the
Haltemprice Crematorium, Willerby,
East Yorkshire, HU10 6DS on
Friday 11th October at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please,
but donations if wished, to the
Macmillan Nurses End Of Life Care Team.

Resting F Stephenson & Son,
29 Minster Moorgate, Beverley,
East Yorks, HU17 8HP.
Tel: 01482 881367.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 28, 2019
