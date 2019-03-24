|
ROBINSON
George Frederick
(Fred)
Of Ellerton.
Died peacefully at Stoneleigh, Bielby
on 13th March 2019
aged 89 years.
Brother of Dick & the late Mary.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Bubwith
on Thursday 28th March at 1:30 pm, followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired will be divided between
The British Heart Foundation
& All Saints Church,
a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 24, 2019
