|
|
|
Jackson
George William
Of Seamer.
Passed peacefully at home on
23rd October 2019,
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Susan.
Cherished dad of Jennie, Mark
and the late James.
A much-loved grandad of Kara and Skye, great-grandad of Jarvis
and a good friend to many.
Service at St Martin's Church, Seamer, on Friday 8th November 2019 at 12 noon, followed by private committal.
Casual clothing please.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Saint Catherine's Hospice
and the church.
Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son,
Snainton, Scarborough,
YO13 9AP.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 26, 2019