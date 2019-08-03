Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
14:30
St John the Evangelist church
BARNINGHAM
George Thomas Derek

Died peacefully at home after a short illness on July 29th 2019
aged 76 years.

Much loved husband of Kathleen,
father of Sarah and Richard,
grandfather of Jake, James, Benjamin, Millie, Macy and Lucy.

The funeral service will take place at
St John the Evangelist church,
Hoylandswaine, Barnsley on
Tuesday 13th August at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only.
Donations received in memory of Derek
will be for St John the Evangelist church and Supportive Care at Home. c/o

Dyson Funeral
Service, Barnsley Rd, Penistone,
Tel: 01226 762481
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 3, 2019
