|
|
|
McWILLIAM
Geoffrey Francis
(Jeff)
Suddenly on 7th September, whilst on holiday in Poole aged 82 years.
Devoted and adoring Husband of Molly and the late Marion.
Was much loved by Alyson and the late
Phil, Judith, Graham,
Catherine, Richard and Ben,
also much treasured Brother and Uncle.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Paul's Church, Alverthorpe on
Wednesday 2nd October at 1pm
followed by Burial at
Middlestown Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for the R.N.L.I. for which a collection facility will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to George Steele & Son
Tel. 01924 273285
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 28, 2019