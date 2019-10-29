|
|
|
HIRST
Geoffrey
On Saturday October 19th
in hospital after a short illness,
Geoff aged 96 years of Ilkley.
Beloved husband of the late Jill.
Loving father of Philip,Rosemary and Richard and a proud Poppa.
The funeral service will take place at
Burley-in-Wharfedale Methodist
Church on Friday 1st November at 12.15pm following a private family cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations
are being taken for the work of
Sepsis Research and can be given at the service or forwarded to
Howcrofts Funeral Services,
Duckett Street, Skipton BD23 2EJ.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 29, 2019