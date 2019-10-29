Home

POWERED BY

Services
T Howcroft @ sons Ltd
Duckett Street
Skipton, North Yorkshire BD23 2EJ
01756 792173
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:15
Burley-in-Wharfedale Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Hirst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Hirst

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Hirst Notice
HIRST
Geoffrey
On Saturday October 19th
in hospital after a short illness,
Geoff aged 96 years of Ilkley.
Beloved husband of the late Jill.
Loving father of Philip,Rosemary and Richard and a proud Poppa.
The funeral service will take place at
Burley-in-Wharfedale Methodist
Church on Friday 1st November at 12.15pm following a private family cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations
are being taken for the work of
Sepsis Research and can be given at the service or forwarded to
Howcrofts Funeral Services,
Duckett Street, Skipton BD23 2EJ.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.