CHAPMAN GEOFFREY On 7th February 2019,
in hospital, of Mirfield and
formerly of East Morton,
aged 85 years, Geoffrey,
devoted and much loved
husband of the late Dorothy,
a dearly loved brother in law,
uncle, great-uncle and
remembered with love
by Jackie, Nigel and family.
Funeral service will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Monday 4th March 2019 at 2.15pm.
Friends and family please gather
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory
of Geoff may be placed in the
collection box provided by
George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit
of The British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 14, 2019
