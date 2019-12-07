|
|
|
BANKS
Geoffrey Richard
(Geoff)
Of Pocklington.
Passed away peacefully at home on
1st December 2019, aged 86 years.
Loving husband of Wendy and
father of the late Nicholas.
Funeral service to be held at
York Crematorium on Tuesday
17th December at 2:20 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
a plate is provided as you leave the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 7, 2019