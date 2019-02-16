Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
15:00
Babworth Crematorium
Retford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoff Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoff Johnson

Notice Condolences

Geoff Johnson Notice
JOHNSON
Geoff
Peacefully, after a short illness,
on 10th February,
in hospital and of Rossington,
Nr. Doncaster aged 83 years.
The dearly loved husband of Mavis,
brother of David, dear dad of
Philip, Wendy and Diane,
also, a much-loved grandad.

Funeral service and cremation
to take place on Friday 22nd February 2019
at Babworth Crematorium, Retford
at 3.00 pm.

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
The Stroke Association
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son,
19, Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.