BALLARD
Frederick William OBE
(Bill)
Suddenly on 18th February, Bill,
aged 80 years
Much loved Husband of Lynda, devoted Father of Simon, Timothy, Jacqueline, stepson Patrick, a very dear Grandpa
and loving brother to Barbara.
The funeral will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Clifton upon Dunsmore on Friday 15th March.
Private family burial followed by service at 12:45pm. Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to John Taylor Funeralcare, Rugby, Tel 01788 540955
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 2, 2019
