Freda Walker Notice
Walker
Freda
October 14th peacefully at
The Coach House Ripon
surrounded by her family,
formerly of Studfold Lofthouse,
aged 89 years,
Freda, dear wife of the late Stanley,
much loved mother of Ian and Anne, devoted granny to Heather, Matthew, Hollie, Emilia and Daniel.
Private Cremation.
A Memorial Service will take place at
St Chad's Church Middlesmoor, 2.30pm, Friday 25th October.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Freda
will be received at the service for
Dementia UK and St Chad's Church or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 19, 2019
