Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
15:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Freda Lucas Notice
LUCAS Freda Grace Former teacher at Southdale Secondary School and Ossett Comprehensive. Member of Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields hospital on
5th February, aged 88 years.
Loving sister-and-mother rolled into one to Kathryn, sister to Derrick, auntie to Richard, Daniel, Jessica, Joey and Bobby and loved friend of Peter and Lisa.
Freda's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 25th February at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be given to Martin House Children's Hospice for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service.
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 15, 2019
