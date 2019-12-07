|
|
|
Scholfield
Frank Radcliffe
Of Castle Carr, Wainstalls, passed away peacefully on Friday 15th November,
aged 92 years.
Loving husband of Barbara, father of Susan, Bo, Helen and Oliver, proud and cherished grandpatch.
"An icon to all who knew him"
The funeral service shall be held on
Monday 16th December 2019 at
Mount Tabor Methodist Church,
Mount Tabor, Halifax at 2 p.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations if so desired to
The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax
Tel 01422 354094.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 7, 2019