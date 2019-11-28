|
|
|
HALL
Frank Wilfred
On November 17th 2019, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
Frank, aged 91 years, of Huddersfield.
Much loved husband of Christine, dearly loved dad of Janet and a dear
father in law of Andrew.
Service and Committal at Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday December 3rd
at 10.30 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Holy Trinity Church, for which a plate
will be provided at the service.
All enquires The Taylor Funeral Service.
Tel. 01484 656156
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 28, 2019