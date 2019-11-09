Home

G M Sharp
27a New Street
Pocklington, South Yorkshire YO42 2QA
01759 302205
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:30
East Riding Crematorium
Octon
Frank Gardham Notice
GARDHAM
Frank
Peacefully in hospital
on 4th November 2019,
aged 90 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Rita
and a much loved Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.

Funeral service at the
East Riding Crematorium, Octon,
on Wednesday 20th November at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations to be shared between
the British Heart Foundation,
St Edmund's Church, Seaton Ross
and Diabetes UK.
Enquiries to
G M Sharp Funeral Directors,
27A New Street,
Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 9, 2019
