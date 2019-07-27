Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
15:30
The East Riding Crematorium Octon
VASEY
FRANCIS ROBERT (Frank)
Of Thornton le Dale, passed away peacefully at home on July 25th 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Margaret,
a much loved dad of Christopher and Richard and a dearly loved grandad and
great grandad. Funeral service to be held at The East Riding Crematorium Octon on Monday August 5th at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please but there will be a plate for a charitable donation as you
leave the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
tel. 01751 477766.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 27, 2019
