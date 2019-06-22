|
|
|
SMITH
Francis Geoffrey Coverley
Geoff passed away on 15th June 2019, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, aged 64 years.
Of Bramhope, Leeds and formerly Beverley, East Yorkshire.
Geoff, the much loved Husband of Ann, dearly loved Dad of Sarah, Emma and Richard, a loved and adored Grandad of Samuel and Cora. A dear friend to many.
Geoff is going to leave such a big gap
in all our lives.
Funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium
on Friday 28th June 2019 at 3 pm.
Family flowers only please but if desired, donations for Cancer Research UK,
a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Good's Funeral Services,
12 Boroughgate, Leeds, Otley LS21 3AL,
Tel: 01943 462646
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 22, 2019
Read More