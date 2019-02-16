|
|
|
Ledgard
Frances Mary
(née Douglas)
Beloved wife, mother and grandmother,
died peacefully at home
on 6th February 2019.
Funeral service at
St Chad's Church, Headingley on
Friday 22nd February 2019 at 1pm,
followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to
Children's Air Ambulance.
"I will arise and go now,
and go to Innisfree…."
All enquiries please contact:
GH Dovener & Son Funeral Services,
Tel: 0113 2249788.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 16, 2019
