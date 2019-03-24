Home

Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
15:00
Skipton Crematorium
ASHTON
Florence Mary
(nee Hughes)
Passed away peacefully on
18th March, aged 89 years.
Loving wife of the late Frederick James Ashton and beloved mum and grandma.
The funeral service will be held at
Skipton Crematorium on Monday 1st April at 3:00pm followed by refreshments at the Devonshire Arms, Bolton Abbey.
Family flowers only please, but donations would be appreciated to the
British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to Full Circle Funerals
Tel: 01943 262626.
www.fullcirclefunerals.co.uk
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 24, 2019
