|
|
|
KITSON
Esmonde
Aged 88, passed away peacefully
at home on 7th October 2019.
Esmonde Kitson of North Rigton
(formerly of Pudsey), dearly beloved
husband to the late Patricia, much
loved dad to Ian and Stuart, a dear
father in law to Lynn and Janice.
A loving Grandad to Samantha,
Carl, Joanne and Louise.
A service of celebration for
Esmonde's life will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Tuesday 22nd October at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired will be made
to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 12, 2019