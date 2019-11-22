|
|
|
LANE
Eric
Peacefully at home on
Sunday 10th November 2019, aged 88 years.
Eric, a loving and dearly loved husband of the late Doreen, beloved father to the late Jonathan and the late Deborah, a respected
father-in-law to Neil, a dear brother, son,
uncle and a good friend to many.
He will be sadly missed
by all that knew him.
The funeral service will be held at
Christ Church, New Mill on
Tuesday 26th November at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu can be given to Crohn's & Colitis UK
c/o Highfield Funeral Service
Tel 01484 428243
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 22, 2019