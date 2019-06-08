|
|
|
CLARKSON
Elsie
May 26th, peacefully in hospital,
aged 89 years,
of Goldsborough, Knaresborough,
Elsie, beloved wife of John Leonard (Len),
dear mother of Peter and Anne,
and much loved mother-in-law of Liz
and Jane, and sister-in-law of Barbara.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Goldsborough
on Tuesday 2nd July at 12noon
followed by interment at
Goldsborough Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donation in memory may be given
to Church Funds for which a plate
will be provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 8, 2019
