|
|
|
THOMPSON
Elizabeth Angela
(née Speight)
Aged 73 years.
Ange passed away at Harrogate District Hospital on Monday 25th November.
Ange leaves her beloved husband Nevile, daughters Charlie, Steph, Les and Emma and will be greatly missed
by all her friends and family.
The service will take place at
Harrogate Stonefall Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th December at 2:20pm.
Family flowers only, with donations
in the memory of Ange to
St Gemma's Hospice, Leeds.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 30, 2019