Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Robinson

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Robinson Notice
ROBINSON
(née Gooder)
Elizabeth Mary
13.12.1931 - 06.09.2019
Much loved Mother, Grandmother, Nurse, Midwife, School Librarian and Health Visitor. Died peacefully after a long illness.
Cremation to be held at York Crematorium at 3pm, Friday 27th September, 2019.
All family and friends welcome.
Full details available from H.H.Chambers , Funeral Directors, on 01757 213130.
No flowers please, donations to
Macmillan Cancer Support or
North Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.