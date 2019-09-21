|
|
|
ROBINSON
(née Gooder)
Elizabeth Mary
13.12.1931 - 06.09.2019
Much loved Mother, Grandmother, Nurse, Midwife, School Librarian and Health Visitor. Died peacefully after a long illness.
Cremation to be held at York Crematorium at 3pm, Friday 27th September, 2019.
All family and friends welcome.
Full details available from H.H.Chambers , Funeral Directors, on 01757 213130.
No flowers please, donations to
Macmillan Cancer Support or
North Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 21, 2019